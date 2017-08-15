PM Narendra Modi Hails Women Fighting Triple Talaq

"I pay my respects to those women who had to lead miserable lives due to Triple Talaq and then started a movement which created an environment in the whole nation against the practice," PM Modi said here in his speech on the occasion of Independence Day.

All India | | Updated: August 15, 2017 10:54 IST
New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hailed the women fighting the practice of 'triple talaq' and said the entire country is with them in their endeavour to get their rights.

"I pay my regards to the women who had to lead a pitiable life due to 'triple talaq' and have started a movement which has created an environment in the entire country against the practice," PM Modi said in his Independence Day address.

The prime minister said the entire country is with them in their endeavour to get their rights.

The Centre has said that it is against the practice of triple talaq. The matter is being adjudicated by a constitution bench of the Supreme Court.

