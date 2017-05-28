PM Modi Begins Four-Nation Tour Today With Visit To Germany: 10 Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his six-day trip with Germany.

New Delhi: The 20-day celebrations over the government's completion of three years well on its way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a four-nation tour today to boost bilateral relations and seek investment. Over the next six days, he will visit Germany, Spain, Russia and France. "My visits to these nations are aimed at boosting India's economic engagement with them & to invite more investment to India," the Prime Minister tweeted. The tour will start with a visit to Germany, where PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel and call on German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.