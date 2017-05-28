PM Modi Begins Four-Nation Tour Today With Visit To Germany: 10 Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his six-day trip with Germany.
New Delhi: The 20-day celebrations over the government's completion of three years well on its way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a four-nation tour today to boost bilateral relations and seek investment. Over the next six days, he will visit Germany, Spain, Russia and France. "My visits to these nations are aimed at boosting India's economic engagement with them & to invite more investment to India," the Prime Minister tweeted. The tour will start with a visit to Germany, where PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel and call on German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
Here are the 10 things you should know about PM Modi's four-nation tour:
- "Germany is a valuable partner in our development initiatives and German competencies fit well with my vision for India's transformation," PM Modi posted while announcing his programme on Facebook. Beside bilateral talks, the day-long visit will include the Fourth India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations and interaction with top business leaders of both countries.
- The two nations will "chart a roadmap" with focus on trade and investment, security and counter-terrorism, technology, skill development, infrastructure, railways, civil aviation and clean energy, the Prime Minister said.
- Germany is India's most important trading partner in Europe. Trade was worth nearly $17.42 billion in 2016 - mostly in chemicals, machine tools, electrical goods and textiles.
- On Tuesday, PM Modi will travel to Spain -- the first official visit by an Indian Prime Minister in nearly three decades. He will call on King Felipe VI and hold talks with President Mariano Rajoy. The bilateral talks will involve common concerns including economy and counter-terrorism.
- PM Modi will also meet industry leaders and encourage them to 'Make in India'. "I look forward to their valuable recommendations for strengthening India-Spain economic partnership," PM Modi wrote.
- Russia's St Petersburg will host PM Modi for three days - from May 31 to June 2 - as the two nations celebrate the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. With the 18th India-Russia Annual Summit, the Prime Minister said the two nations will "take forward our dialogue from the last Summit in Goa in October 2016".
- On June 2, PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, where India is the 'guest country'. The visit will also include a detailed interaction with Governors of Russian states and its industry leaders.
- The last leg of the tour involves a two-day visit to France starting June 2. The official meeting with the newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron will be held on June 3.
- The two leaders will discuss UN Security Council reforms and India's permanent membership in it, cooperation in counter-terrorism, climate change and International Solar Alliance, PM Modi said.
- France is one of India's most important strategic partners and the ninth largest business partner. The two nations are cooperating on multiple areas including defence, space, nuclear and renewable energy, urban development and railways.