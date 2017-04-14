PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah To Attend BJP National Executive Meet Tomorrow

BJP's two-day national executive meeting will begin in Bhubaneswar tomorrow with all the party bigwigs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, joining the deliberations.However, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is likely to skip the meet on health grounds, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said."Sushmaji will not be able to attend the national executive meeting on health grounds. She has been advised rest by doctors," he said.Ms Swaraj's presence and guidance would be felt at the meet, Mr Pradhan told reporters while inaugurating the media centre, set up for the conclave.Union ministers, chief ministers of 13 BJP-ruled states and three deputy chief ministers will attend the meet, he added.Party veterans LK Advani and MM Joshi will also attend it.The prime minister is scheduled to arrive at the state capital here by 3.30 PM tomorrow. He will proceed to the Raj Bhavan before attending the national executive meet at Janata Maidan at 5 PM, Mr Pradhan said.BJP president Amit Shah, who arrived here today, garlanded the statue of BR Ambedkar at AG Chhak, near the Secretariat.Mr Shah is also slated to attend a programme at the state BJP headquarters to celebrate the Odia New Year.