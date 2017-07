India has said "diplomatic options" are being used to help resolve the conflict with China

New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh this evening briefed opposition leaders on the month-long stand-off with China at the border in Sikkim. The government is seeking to build support for its action ahead of the monsoon session of parliament that begins on Monday. China has been warning that it will not allow any resolution without India withdrawing its soldiers from what it claims is its territory. India has so far refused, though unlike China, which has been much more belligerent in its statements, it has said that it is using "diplomatic options" to help resolve the conflict.