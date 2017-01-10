PM Modi's Top 10 Quotes From Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2017

PM Narendra Modi speaks at Gujarat Vibrant Summit 2017
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2017, which is currently being held in Gandhinagar. The four-day event - lanched by Mr Modi when he was the state's Chief Minister, is being attended by Nobel Prize winners, global leaders and top industrialists from India and from other countries.
Gujarat, the land of Gandhi and Patel, is also the land of business.
It is said that democracy cannot deliver quick results and good governance. In the last 2.5 years, we have seen that it is possible.
Our government was elected on the promise of clean governance, development. It is our mission to deliver that.
We have worked tirelessly in the last few months to ensure India is one of the most digitized economies in the world.
Today, India is a bright spot in global economy. We are seen as the engine of global growth.
It is our vision and mission to bring paradigm shift in ways of life of economy.
Manufacturing has grown 9 per cent in 2015-16. We are now the world's 6th largest manufacturing country in the world.
FDI in last two fiscals was 60 per cent higher than previous two years; India is leading recipient of capital in Asia Pacific region.
Rationalising policies and procedures to make India the easiest place of doing business.
Government places highest emphasis on ease of doing business.