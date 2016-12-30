PM Modi's Speech On Notes Ban Tomorrow, Last Day To Turn In Notes Today

The post demonetisation deadline to deposit old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in banks ends today.

New Delhi: The deadline to submit invalid 500- and 1,000-rupee notes ends today. The RBI has asked banks to submit details of the deposits made in the outlawed currency. It is estimated that more than 90% of the cancelled notes have been already deposited in banks, which means that the government's intention of removing black money may have missed its mark. Here are the 10 latest developments in this big story: