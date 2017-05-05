Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Echoes At South Asia Satellite Launch: 10 Points

ISRO's South Asia communications satellite was successfully launched from Sriharikota on Friday.

NEW DELHI: Leaders of seven South Asian countries today came on the same platform via live video conference to witness, and celebrate the launch of the communication satellite from Sriharikota that promises to touch lives of millions of people in the region. "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas (Together, development for all)," Maldives President Yameen Abdul Gayoom said, wrapping up his speech in a reference to what PM Modi has called is the fundamental tenet of his government. The PM broke into a laugh, clapped and later reiterated that this was "the guiding light" that would help the region "grow together". The seven are also members of the South Asian association, or SAARC set up three decades earlier, in the mid-eighties but has a rather unimpressive track record. SAARC's eight member, Pakistan, hasn't signed up for the satellite.