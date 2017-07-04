PM Modi's Foreign Visits Have Not Benefited India: Congress

The Congress party today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign trips have not benefited India "even a bit". Congress Spokesperson Ajay Maken said PM Modi's last "64 visits in more than three years" have catered only to the Indian audience through "televised shows" instead of ensuring concrete gains for the country.PM Modi is in Israel on a three-day visit. It is the first visit to Israel by a prime minister of India."Only the time will tell how India will benefit out of the 65th visit, but if you look at the track record, India has not benefited a bit out of his last foreign visits," Mr Maken told reporters.