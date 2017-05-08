PM Modi Will Travel To Sri Lanka This Week, But No Deals On The Table: 10 Points

Opposition leaders in Sri Lanka have opposed PM Modi's visit later this week. (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Sri Lanka this week to join celebrations on Vesak, or Buddha Day, but no deals will be signed during the Indian leader's second visit in three years to the strategically-located island nation. Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena has made the announcement amid an opposition campaign against the visit, playing on fears that India was keen to operate a World War II-vintage oil storage facility in Trincolamee port situated on the island's East Coast. Recently, former president Mahinda Rajapaksa who has accused Mr Sirisena of compromising the country's sovereignty, declared black flags would be shown to the visiting PM, something that did not go down very well with New Delhi.