PM Modi Thinking Of Future, Rahul Gandhi Of Parliament Disruption: Arun Jaitley

Ahead of the budget session of parliament, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley has attacked Rahul Gandhi, saying he is interested only in disrupting parliament. In his blog today on the ban on 500 and 1000 rupee notes announced on November 8, Mr Jaitley also used Mr Gandhi's example to draw a parallel with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and what he called the "marked difference" in their approach.Underscoring that the Prime Minister was being "futuristic", "modern" and "technology driven," he wrote, "the Prime Minister was thinking of the next generation while Rahul Gandhi was only looking at how to disrupt the next Session of Parliament".The budget session of parliament begins on January 30 - the Union budget will be presented on February 1. The winter session in December had been continuously disrupted after the opposition launched a concerted attack on the government pointing to the woes of the common man following the currency ban.The government's move, the parties had said, through laudable in intent, was poorly executed and they had demanded that the Prime Minister respond to the debate on the subject which was held in Rajya Sabha.Both the opposition and the BJP and accused each other of disrupting the session. Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the BJP did not allow him to speak in parliament to stop him from revealing information on PM Modi's involvement in corruption.Today, Mr Jaitley wrote that there was no "social unrest" while implementing the currency ban. "All opinion polls conducted by independent media organizations have shown that an overwhelmingly large percentage of people have supported the Government's decision."Accusing the opposition of disrupting a full session of parliament, he said their protests have been ineffective and claims of "disruption of the economy" have proved wrong. "It is a tragedy that a national party like the Congress decided to adopt a political position, opposing both technology, change and reforms. It sided with black money friendly status quo," he said.