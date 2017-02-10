PM Modi Says Rahul Gandhi 'Most Joked About Politician, Check Google'

Highlights In UP rally, PM Modi takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi without naming him His antics are such that even senior Congress leaders stay away, PM said PM also questioned Akhilesh Yadav's judgement in aligning with Mr Gandhi

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today delivered a stinging jab at the Congress leader, calling him the most joked about politician and one whose party was not willing to touch."If you check on google, no other politician has so many jokes on him as the Congress neta," PM Modi said at a rally in Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh, where a five-phase election will begin tomorrow.The Prime Minister continued, "The way he talks...his antics are such that even senior Congress leaders stay 10 feet away from him."Addressing a large crowd mostly in saffron caps with BJP written on them, his voice dropped as he appeared to question Chief Minister Akhilesh Singh's judgement in tying up with Mr Gandhi."Akhilesh you embraced this kind of a leader when even his own party avoids him? Now I sincerely doubt your wisdom," PM Modi jibed.Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi announced their partnership for the UP elections last month and have held joint roadshows in Lucknow, Kanpur and Agra since. One scheduled today was cancelled due to the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, a spiritual leader. The message was communicated to district Congress leaders last night by a phone call from Rahul Gandhi's office.The PM's latest attack on Rahul Gandhi comes in the middle of a firestorm in Delhi over his comments on his predecessor Manmohan Singh, who headed a Congress government at the centre for 10 years."So many scams, yet not a stain on Manmohan Singh...we should learnt from him how to bathe with a raincoat on," said the Prime Minister to a howl of protests from the Congress in the Rajya Sabha.Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi's comments were an insult to the nation."Manmohan Singh worked as the Prime Minister for a decade. Modi's remarks are not a personal insult rather an insult to the entire nation because it was the people of this country who elected Manmohan Singh as their Prime Minister," he said on Thursday.