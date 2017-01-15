PM Modi Saddened Over West Bengal Stampede Deaths, Sanctions Rs 2 Lakh For Deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight expressed sadness over the loss of lives in West Bengal stampede and sanctioned Rs 2 lakh for next of family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured."Saddened by the loss of lives caused by a stampede in West Bengal. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased," the Prime Minister tweeted."My prayers with those injured in the stampede in West Bengal. May they recover quickly," he added.He approved ex-gratia from PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) of Rs 2 lakh for next of family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the stampede.The stampede occurred at 6 pm during Ganga Sagar festival at Kochuberia in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, resulting in the death of at least five people, including a woman.District officials said two pilgrims died on the spot and three, including the woman, in the hospital.The stampede occured when there was a huge rush of pilgrims to board vessels to reach Kolkata, the officials said.