UP Elections 2017: PM Modi Reminds Akhilesh Yadav Of 1984 Attack On Mulayam Singh Yadav

Mocking at the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance in UP, PM Modi said it was like a movie.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav over his alliance with the Congress in UP saying how he could form a coalition with "those who tried to murder" his father Mulayam Singh."Fed up of attacks by Mulayam Singh as Leader of the Opposition in Vidhan Parishad, Congress got shots fired at him on March 4, 1984 but he scraped through... I want to tell Akhilesh that he should have remembered this incident before sitting in the lap of Congress," PM Modi said at a rally in Kannauj."I want to ask how Akhilesh forgot the attack carried out on Mulayam Singh Yadav by Congress in 1984... What can be more shameful than befriending those who tried to murder one's father? They cannot be pardoned," he said.Mocking at the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was like a movie in which rivals become friends after the "interval"."A film is being played on the political stage of Uttar Pradesh in which the opponents, who had attacked each other with slogans such as '27 saal UP behal' and taken out yatras in the first half, have turned friends after interval and have embraced each other," PM Modi said.On March 4, 1984, Mulayam Singh's car was fired at by some persons while he was on his way from Etawah to Lucknow and the name of a strong Congress leader had figured in the case.Reaching out to voters here in Kannauj which falls in the Lok Sabha constituency represented by Akhilesh's wife Dimple Yadav, PM Modi said, "SP-Cong tie up will shatter your dreams."