PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes To Babasaheb Ambedkar At Deekshabhoomi In Nagpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 126th birth anniversary at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur.After paying floral tributes at the hallowed precincts, where the Dalit icon and architect of the Constitution embraced Buddhism in 1956 with his large number of followers, PM Modi prayed for a few minutes with folded hands.Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present.Ahead of his visit, PM Modi tweeted yesterday that he was "extremely honoured" to be visiting Nagpur, on the "very special occasion" of Ambedkar Jayanti.On a day-long visit to the second capital of Maharashtra, the PM is also to dedicate to the nation 14 units of thermal power plants at Koradi, Chandrapur and Parli with a total capacity of 3,230 MW.These include three super-critical units with 660 MW each at Koradi, two of 500 MW each at Chandrapur, and one of 250 MW at Parli. "A series of development projects are going to be inaugurated in Nagpur, which will have a positive impact on people's lives," PM Modi had said in another tweet yesterday."The development projects include IIIT, IIM & AIIMS and launch of Koradi Thermal Power Station. Will also address a public meeting," he said."We are unwavering in our efforts towards creating a strong, prosperous & inclusive India of Dr Ambedkar's dreams," PM Modi said.The PM later in the day will join the culmination of the DigiDhan Mela, where he will present awards to the mega draw winners of Lucky Grahak Yojna and DigiDhan Vyapar Yojna. 'He will also address a public rally at Mankapur in Nagpur.