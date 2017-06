PM Narendra Modi offered flowers to the martyrs at the Piskaryovskoye cemetery in St Petersburg.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the crucial bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg. PM Modi had landed in Russia yesterday for a three-day visit that's expected to be crucial for India's largest nuclear power plant, Kudankulam. The visit is also expected to generate a dozen other agreements that would expand trade between the two nations and resolve the unease triggered by shifting global alliances. A traditional ally of India, Russia has lately veered towards China and Pakistan.