PM Modi On Mann Ki Baat: 'New India Is The Dream of 125 Crore Indians'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today shared his vision of New India -- saying it was the dream of 125 crore Indians which can be realised before our eyes if they so wish. New India has repeatedly been a theme in the Prime Minister's recent speeches -- the year 2022 had been presented by a milestone by which time it could be achieved."I am seeing the election results in the five states as foundation for a New India," he said during his victory walk to the party headquarters in Delhi after the BJP's spectacular victory in the recently concluded assembly elections. The statement was seen variously interpreted, from the Prime Minister looking further than the coming assembly elections of 2019 to a herald of coming government policies.Today, the Prime Minister said, "New India is not a government scheme of a matter of politics. New India is the dream of 125 crore Indians, which they can make happen before our eyes".The "desire of 125 crore Indians to transform India" forms the foundation of New India, he had added.