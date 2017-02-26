PM Modi On Mann Ki Baat: 'ISRO Launch A World Record In Space Arena'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the India needs more scientists and the attraction of youth towards science should increase. Congratulating the scientists after the launch of the record 104 satellites by Indian space agency ISRO, he said, it was a matter of exultation that "that the entire campaign was led and steered by our young and women scientists"."India created history by becoming the first country to launch successfully 104 satellites into space at one go," said the Prime Minister in the 29th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat. "Coming on the heels of the successful mission of sending Mangalyaan to Mars, the ISRO's feat, he said, was a "world record in the arena of space".India, he added, has successfully tested the Ballistic Interceptor Missile - "a cutting edge technology in the arena of security". In this context, he said, "We need more and more scientists. The attraction of science for youngsters should increase."