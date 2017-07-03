PM Modi, Author. Book On Coping With Exam Stress Later This Year

In a first-of-its-kind initiative by a serving prime minister, Narendra Modi will write a book dedicated to the youth, in which he will address core issues like coping with examination stress, keeping one's composure and even what to do after the exams are over.Penguin Random House (PRH) India, which is publishing the book, said the book will be printed in multiple languages and will be released in book stores later this year.The book will cover many aspects that students can relate to, especially with regard to the crucial class X and XII examinations.Through the book, the prime minister hopes to become a friend of the students and guide them as they prepare for the examinations, the publishers said.The tone and tenor of the book, which states why it is important to prioritise knowledge over marks, and how to take responsibility for the future, is informal and conversational.The idea for the book came from PM Modi himself. In the wake of the good response to his 'Mann Ki Baat', the prime minister decided to compile those thoughts, complementing them with some unique new insights and anecdotes, in the form of a book."I have chosen to write on a subject that is close to my heart, and one that is fundamental to my vision for a youth-driven and youth-led tomorrow," a statement by the publishers quoted PM Modi as saying.Bluekraft Digital Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, will be the technology and knowledge partner for the book. "We are delighted to publish Prime Minister Modi to take his message to the youth of our country. With his vision for ensuring their success he has put India on a path of change and we at Penguin Random House India are excited to be working together to bring his thoughts to the nation and beyond," said Gaurav Shrinagesh, CEO of PRH India.Milee Ashwarya, editor-in-chief for the commercial and business divisions at PRH India and the publisher of the book, said, "In a rare and unique initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to directly address the state of the students through this book."We are proud to be a part of this special journey to help him reach out to millions of students in India and across the world. I feel deeply honoured that he has chosen us to be a part of his publishing endeavour."