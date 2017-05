PM Narendra Modi Attends Vesak Day Celebration In Sri Lanka: Highlights

"We will start a direct flight between Varanasi and Colombo."

"My Tamil brothers and sisters will be able to visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple."

"Today, Sri Lanka takes pride in being one of the most important centres of Buddhism."

"Our key national symbols like the wheel (chakra) is taken from Buddism."

"My discussion with the Sri Lankan President and Prime Minister has only strengthened our relationship to stand together as partners."

"My Sri Lankan brothers and sisters, we are committed to your progress and your success. Our strength lies in sharing our knowledge and prosperity."

"In infrastructure, connectivity, transport and energy, we share important goals."

"The path shown by Buddha speaks to all of us. It has been a unifying force among nations."

"The biggest challenge to Sustainable World Peace today is not necessarily from conflict between the nation states."

"You will find in India a friend and partner that will support your nation-building endeavours."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka for. PM Modi participated in the opening ceremony of the 14th International Vesak Day celebration in Colombo. PM Modi, who is the chief guest, arrived this morning at the venue and was received by Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe amid traditional fanfare. Yesterday, PM Modi also took part in a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony at Colombo's Seema Malaka Temple Here are the highlights of PM Modi's address in Colombo: