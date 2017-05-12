PM Narendra Modi Attends Vesak Day Celebration In Sri Lanka: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chief guest for the 14th International Vesak Day celebration in Sri Lanka's Colombo. PM Modi was welcomed amid traditional fanfare.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 12, 2017 11:50 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Narendra Modi Attends Vesak Day Celebration In Sri Lanka: Highlights

PM Narendra Modi is the chief guest at the Vesak Day celebration in Colombo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka for. PM Modi participated in the opening ceremony of the 14th International Vesak Day celebration in Colombo. PM Modi, who is the chief guest, arrived this morning at the venue and was received by Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe amid traditional fanfare. Yesterday, PM Modi also took part in a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony at Colombo's Seema Malaka Temple.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's address in Colombo:
 
  • "We will start a direct flight between Varanasi and Colombo."
  • "My Tamil brothers and sisters will be able to visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple."
  • "Today, Sri Lanka takes pride in being one of the most important centres of Buddhism."
  • "Our key national symbols like the wheel (chakra) is taken from Buddism."
  • "My discussion with the Sri Lankan President and Prime Minister has only strengthened our relationship to stand together as partners."
  • "My Sri Lankan brothers and sisters, we are committed to your progress and your success. Our strength lies in sharing our knowledge and prosperity."
  • "In infrastructure, connectivity, transport and energy, we share important goals."
  • "The path shown by Buddha speaks to all of us. It has been a unifying force among nations."
  • "The biggest challenge to Sustainable World Peace today is not necessarily from conflict between the nation states."
  • "You will find in India a friend and partner that will support your nation-building endeavours."


Trending

Share this story on

4 Shares
ALSO READModi Must Send A Rep To Attend China's Big Summit
Sri LankaPM ModiModi in Sri LankaVesak DayRanil WickaramasingheIndia Sri Lanka Diplomacy

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2MantostaanGuardians Of The Galaxy 2

................................ Advertisement ................................