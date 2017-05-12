PM Narendra Modi Attends Vesak Day Celebration In Sri Lanka: Highlights

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's address in Colombo:
- "We will start a direct flight between Varanasi and Colombo."
- "My Tamil brothers and sisters will be able to visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple."
- "Today, Sri Lanka takes pride in being one of the most important centres of Buddhism."
- "Our key national symbols like the wheel (chakra) is taken from Buddism."
- "My discussion with the Sri Lankan President and Prime Minister has only strengthened our relationship to stand together as partners."
- "My Sri Lankan brothers and sisters, we are committed to your progress and your success. Our strength lies in sharing our knowledge and prosperity."
- "In infrastructure, connectivity, transport and energy, we share important goals."
- "The path shown by Buddha speaks to all of us. It has been a unifying force among nations."
- "The biggest challenge to Sustainable World Peace today is not necessarily from conflict between the nation states."
- "You will find in India a friend and partner that will support your nation-building endeavours."