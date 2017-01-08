PM Narendra Modi Asks Diaspora To First Develop India

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the Indian diaspora to first develop India by investing and contributing its expertise in the land of its origin.
"To me, FDI means First Develop India through Foreign Direct Investment, whose norms have been fully liberalised for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and made on par with domestic firms for availing same benefits," PM Modi said at the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (Non-Resident Indian Day) in Bengaluru.
Inaugurating the three-day mega event, PM Modi exhorted the diaspora to participate in the government's flagship programmes like Digital India, Make In India, Start-up India, Swachh Bharat (Clean India) and Namami Gange (Clean Ganga) for the country's all-round development.
"The diaspora can contribute to India by sparing their time and energy on implementing our flagship programmes and stay connected," said PM Modi in his 40-minute address in Hindi and English.
Asserting that engaging with the overseas Indian community was a priority area for him, the Prime Minister said the government was trying to convert 'brain drain' into 'brain gain' by inviting the diaspora to contribute their mite in making India strong and self-reliant.
"Brain drain has been considered a loss for the country as Indians went abroad seeking jobs and better life. But for me and my government, such a movement is not a brain drain but brain gain as they can help us in the development," added PM Modi.