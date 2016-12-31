PM Made Budget Speech, Says Mamata Banerjee. Twitter Agrees

"That's the Budget 2017-18 done & dusted," tweeted former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, known for his quick commentary on political developments on Twitter.
Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister and one of the fiercest critics of PM Modi's notes ban tweeted, "PM just took over post of Finance Minister and made pre- Budget speech. So the FM was missing from this advance Budget Speech made by PM. Modi babu, empty vessels make the most noise (sic)."
In another tweet she said, "The Nation Address became the Budget Address."
Bihar politician Lalu Yadav too said that the Prime Minister's address had sounded more like a Budget speech and like Mamata Banerjee asked why the PM hadn't said He did not say "how much black money has been returned."
Modi speech is a surgical strike on Arun Jaitley's February budget!- Siddharth (@svaradarajan) December 31, 2016
Modi has finished announcing everything.- Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 31, 2016
Arun Jaitley, in his budget speech, will just get up, wish everyone a happy new year, and sit down
.@narendramodi Ji at his best. I am out of words.- #GauravPradhan (@DrGPradhan) December 31, 2016
Mini Budget with new year gift to Women, Farmer, lower middleclass, Middle class and MSME
This is perhaps the first time a budget speech is being delivered outside Parliament? This is a total bypass of THE SUPREME LEGISLATURE BODY- Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 31, 2016
Sops, but responsible sops. Call for citizen to contribute as well & not depend on doles. Different philosophy from UPA's giveaway binges- Ashok Malik (@MalikAshok) December 31, 2016
Big difference between Modi's expenditure plans & socialist populist plans of past;interest rate rebates if you invest, not loan waivers!- Surjit Bhalla (@surjitbhalla) December 31, 2016