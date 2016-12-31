PM Made Budget Speech, Says Mamata Banerjee. Twitter Agrees

PM Narendra Modi announced several schemes for the poor, underprivileged and women.

Modi speech is a surgical strike on Arun Jaitley's February budget! - Siddharth (@svaradarajan) December 31, 2016

Modi has finished announcing everything.

Arun Jaitley, in his budget speech, will just get up, wish everyone a happy new year, and sit down - Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 31, 2016

.@narendramodi Ji at his best. I am out of words.



Mini Budget with new year gift to Women, Farmer, lower middleclass, Middle class and MSME - #GauravPradhan (@DrGPradhan) December 31, 2016

This is perhaps the first time a budget speech is being delivered outside Parliament? This is a total bypass of THE SUPREME LEGISLATURE BODY - Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 31, 2016

Sops, but responsible sops. Call for citizen to contribute as well & not depend on doles. Different philosophy from UPA's giveaway binges - Ashok Malik (@MalikAshok) December 31, 2016

Big difference between Modi's expenditure plans & socialist populist plans of past;interest rate rebates if you invest, not loan waivers! - Surjit Bhalla (@surjitbhalla) December 31, 2016