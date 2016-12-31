Collapse
PM Made Budget Speech, Says Mamata Banerjee. Twitter Agrees

All India | Edited by | Updated: December 31, 2016 22:33 IST
PM Narendra Modi announced several schemes for the poor, underprivileged and women.

New Delhi:  "Budget Speech" was the chorus on Twitter, especially from opposition leaders, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his address to the nation on New Year's eve, announcing a series of schemes for farmers, the poor and small traders.

"That's the Budget 2017-18 done & dusted," tweeted former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, known for his quick commentary on political developments on Twitter.

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister and one of the fiercest critics of PM Modi's notes ban tweeted, "PM just took over post of Finance Minister and made pre- Budget speech. So the FM was missing from this advance Budget Speech made by PM. Modi babu, empty vessels make the most noise (sic)."

In another tweet she said, "The Nation Address became the Budget Address."

Bihar politician Lalu Yadav too said that the Prime Minister's address had sounded more like a Budget speech and like Mamata Banerjee asked why the PM hadn't said He did not say "how much black money has been returned."

ALSO READIn Speech, PM Narendra Modi Defends Notes Ban, But Critics Say Hard Facts Missing
PM ModiNarendra ModiNew Year's Eve SpeechTwitterdemonetisationNotes Ban

