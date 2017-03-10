Planes May Land On Some Of The Roads Being Developed: Nitin Gadkari

The central government is developing roads in far-flung areas in such a way that aeroplanes would be able to land on some of them, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today said.The government is developing roads under 'Bharatmala' project some of which could double as airstrips where aeroplanes could land, he said.At the foundation laying ceremony for two roads in Churu district's Salasar area, the minister said that the government had taken the decision to extend the length of national highways in the country while looking at large number of road accidents.The length of national highways in the country would be increased from present 96000 km to 2 lakh km, he said."1.5 lakh people die in nearly 5 lakh road accidents in the country. The number of vehicles are increasing and traffic congestion is also on the rise," the Minister said.Therefore, Mr Gadkari said, the government took the decision to extend the national highways to the length of 2 lakh km from the present 96,000 km.In Rajasthan also, length of 7,000 km will be added, he said.Chief minister Vasundhara Raje, state Transport Minister Yunus Khan and others were also present at the event.