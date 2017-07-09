Photos: Baby Taimur Ali Khan Dropped By Grandmother's House Taimur Ali Khan recently visited his paternal grandmother Sharmila Tagore and was clicked outside her Mumbai residence

1.3K Shares EMAIL PRINT Taimur Ali Khan photographed at his grandmother Sharmila Tagore's house New Delhi: Highlights Taimur Ali Khan was born in December last year Taimur will also reportedly embark on his first foreign trip soon He will turn seven-months in two weeks Chef. But no worries, Taimur has loads to do all day - apart from being adorably cute. Of late, Taimur is mostly spotted in the company of his nanny and minus mom Kareena and dad Saif. The six-month-year-old recently visited his paternal grandmother Sharmila Tagore and was clicked outside her Mumbai residence. Taimur is just getting accustomed to all the attention and appears to be aware of the presence of the paparazzi around him. But he's not perturbed at all and is often seen staring into the cameras, looking uber-cute - well, that's just how baby Taimur is. Kareena and Saif married in 2012 and welcomed Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi in December last year.

Taimur Ali Khan photographed at his grandmother Sharmila Tagore's house

It is only last week that pictures of Taimur Ali Khan swinging in the balcony of Kareena and Saif's house

Here's Taimur Ali Khan on a swing

Apart from visiting his grandmother, Taimur

Kareena and Taimur outside Tusshar Kapoor's residence



Taimur will also reportedly embark on his first foreign trip, courtesy his star mom's busy work schedule. Kareena has recently been zeroed in as the brand ambassador for a luxury wristwatch company, for which she will reportedly be in London to shoot an ad campaign. "They are yet to zero in on the location. Since it will turn into a long trip for Bebo, the actress is considering travelling with Taimur this time," a source close to the couple told



Veere Di Wedding, directed by Rhea Kapoor, is Kareena's next film, co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar while Chef and Baazaar are in the pipeline for Saif Ali Khan.





Taimur Ali Khan's mother Kareena Kapoor Khan is keeping occupied at the gym while dad Saif Ali Khan is perhaps busy with his upcoming movie. But no worries, Taimur has loads to do all day - apart from being adorably cute. Of late, Taimur is mostly spotted in the company of his nanny and minus mom Kareena and dad Saif. The six-month-year-old recently visited his paternal grandmother Sharmila Tagore and was clicked outside her Mumbai residence. Taimur is just getting accustomed to all the attention and appears to be aware of the presence of the paparazzi around him. But he's not perturbed at all and is often seen staring into the cameras, looking uber-cute - well, that's just how baby Taimur is. Kareena and Saif married in 2012 and welcomed Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi in December last year.It is only last week that pictures of Taimur Ali Khan swinging in the balcony of Kareena and Saif's house sent the Internet into a meltdown . Taimur was well-escorted by his favourite nanny and helpers on the balcony, from where he looked down at the shutterbugs with great wonder.Apart from visiting his grandmother, Taimur also attends parties and is making friends . Taimur accompanied mom Kareena to Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's first birthday party last month.Taimur will also reportedly embark on his first foreign trip, courtesy his star mom's busy work schedule. Kareena has recently been zeroed in as the brand ambassador for a luxury wristwatch company, for which she will reportedly be in London to shoot an ad campaign. "They are yet to zero in on the location. Since it will turn into a long trip for Bebo, the actress is considering travelling with Taimur this time," a source close to the couple told mid-day , directed by Rhea Kapoor, is Kareena's next film, co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar whileandare in the pipeline for Saif Ali Khan.