Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Wins Time's Reader Poll, PM Modi Didn't Get Any Votes

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has won the Time magazine's Reader Poll of the 100 most influential people in the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, didn't garner any 'yes' votes in the online survey.Mr Duterte waged an aggressive war on drugs that has killed thousands of people in the Philippines since taking office in June last year. But his controversial anti-drug campaign has drawn opposition from human rights groups and some political leaders, including Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo.The Philippine president had consistently led the Time 100 Reader Poll, an online survey in which the publication asks its readers to vote for who should be included in Time's list of the world's 100 most influential people.Mr Duterte, who has made objectionable remarks against former US President Barack Obama and several others, received five per cent of the total 'yes' votes in the poll. He was closely followed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Pope Francis, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, all of whom received three per cent of the 'yes' votes. US President Donald Trump garnered two per cent votes.PM Modi, who was named by Time editors among the 100 most influential people in the world in 2015 and Mr Obama had written a profile for him for the magazine, got "zero per cent" votes along with other contenders such as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner.Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders had won the Reader Poll last year while Russian President Vladimir Putin had won in 2015. Last year, former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan, tennis star Sania Mirza, actor Priyanka Chopra, Google's India-born CEO Sundar Pichai and founders of Flipkart Binny and Sachin Bansal were among Time's list of the 100 most influential people.