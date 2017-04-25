PETA Urges PM Narendra Modi To Ban Meat From Menus At Government Meetings

Animal welfare group PETA India today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "ban" all meat products from menus at all government meetings and events.Taking a cue from reports that Germany's environment minister had recently banned meat from being served at meetings and events, PETA India asked Modi to "lead" India in a similar direction.People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said the move will help in curbing green house gas and tackle the issue of climate change.Noting that as a vegetarian, PM Modi is a role model of "compassionate, healthy, and environmentally friendly" eating, PETA said that it is time the entire Indian government should follow his lead and protect the environment by eliminating animal-derived foods from its meals.The letter notes that Germany's ministry went meat-free because meat production is one of the leading contributors to climate change, which is causing people throughout India to suffer severe droughts and heatwaves.In addition to producing an estimated 51 per cent of worldwide greenhouse-gas emissions, meat production also uses a massive amount of water, land, and food resources, it said."I am writing to ask for India to take a cue from the German environment minister who banned meat from being served at her ministry's meetings and events because meat production is one of the leading causes of climate change."I hope you will agree that India should also set a good example where environmental conservation is concerned by eliminating animal-derived foods from the menus of all government or government-sponsored meetings and functions," the letter written by Nikunj Sharma, Lead - Public Policy, PETA said.While more than 194 million people in India are undernourished, 60 per cent of the world's grain supply is used to feed farmed animals, as it takes 10 kilograms of grain to produce just 1 kilogram of meat, the body said."As a vegetarian, you are a role model of compassionate, healthy, and environmentally-friendly eating. It's time for the entire Indian government to follow your lead and protect the environment by eliminating animal-derived foods from its meals.