PETA Asks Airlines To Serve Only Vegetarian Meals To Flyers

Animal rights body PETA today appealed to all Indian airlines to serve vegetarian meals to passengers across all flying classes, days after Air India announced that it would not serve non-veg meals in its economy class to cut down on cost.The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETAIndia) has written to all airlines to encourage them serve vegetarian meals to passengers, noting that meat, egg and dairy production is one of the leading causes of climate change.In a statement, it said that climate change was causing people throughout India to endure severe drought and heatwave.In addition to producing an estimated 51 per cent of worldwide greenhouse-gas emissions, animal farming also uses a massive amount of water, land and food resources, it said."Balancing an airline's carbon footprint can start with putting meat and dairy products on the no-fly list."PETA is encouraging all Indian airlines to follow Air India's lead and serve exclusively healthy, humane and ecofriendly vegan meals on all flights," said PETA CEO Manilal Valliyate.The animal rights body said that while more than 194 million people in India were undernourished, at least 50 per cent of the world's grain supply was being used to feed farmed animals.The consumption of meat, eggs and dairy products has also been conclusively linked to an increased risk of suffering from heart disease, stroke, diabetes, obesity and cancer, it said.Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani had earlier said that the move by the airline was an attempt to rationalise cost."We have also realised that this will reduce wastage to a great extent because we carry extra vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals. Serving one type of meal to passengers in economy class will also make the job of crew members simpler," Mr Lohani had said.