Performance Review On Agenda As PM Narendra Modi Meets Ministers Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his cabinet ministers at 3 pm today and this will be followed by a meeting with his entire council of ministers at 4.30 pm. The Prime Minister holds these meetings on the third Wednesday of every month, but could not do so for the last two months because of hectic campaigning that leaders were involved in for the assembly elections in five states.The Modi government finishes three years next month and ministers are expected to be asked today to list achievements in their departments. A few of them could also make presentations, sources said.Cabinet ministers have already been asked to list five achievements each in their ministries that have benefited people, including key reforms. They have also been asked to provide data that shows the progress made since the BJP-led government came to power.Last week, Information and Broadcasting Minister Venkaiah Naidu sent a letter to all the ministers explaining that these inputs would be included in a booklet that the government plans to publish before May 26, the day PM Modi took oath three years ago.The ministers have been asked to make three-page submissions that must be in bullet points only and must list the key performance indicators or KPIs of the department.Some ministers have been asked to prepare notes on specific sectors. Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar has been asked to write one on the highlights of PM's tours abroad and on increased investment flow from foreign countries.Earlier this week, the Prime Minister also met over dinner, leaders of 32 parties that are the BJP's allies in the National Democratic Alliance or NDA that it leads over dinner. The allies endorsed the centre's policies and vowed to work together to win a second term under PM Modi's leadership in 2019, union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters after the meeting.