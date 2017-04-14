Perform Or Perish: Devendra Fadnavis Warns Municipal Officials

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday asked municipal council officials to ensure either good quality developmental works without time or cost overruns or face actions for their failure."The works for which I have laid the foundation stone on Thursday should be over at the right time without cost overruns. There have been accusations that quality of development works being undertaken by the municipal councils is bad," Mr Fadnavis said."Now, it will be the responsibility of the municipal council president to ensure that the quality is not compromised. We will not tolerate it. Be it officials of any grade, if found erring, we will not hesitate in taking action against them," he added.Mr Fadnavis was speaking at his official residence here after laying via video-conference the foundation stones for 28 projects, which are part of the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) and the Nagar Utthan (city development) schemes.The state government has sanctioned Rs 1,622-crore plan for developing infrastructure in 28 tier-two cities under the project.He said the cities cannot be termed as developed merely on account of having big buildings, good roads, gardens and gymnasiums."While all these are required, a city can be truly considered developed only when it has sustainable water facilities for its citizens and sewage water is scientifically treated," Mr Fadnavis said.He also said for the convenience of the residents of tier-two cities, a separate web portal would be developed, wherein citizens would get all information related to development of their areas.