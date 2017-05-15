People Saw Potential In Modi, I Don't Have Ability To Become PM: Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, firmly ruled himself out as a Prime Ministerial candidate in 2019 today, saying he had "neither any aspiration nor the ability". He also appeared to direct a compliment at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with whom he has a blow-hot-blow-cold relationship."The person in whom people will see potential will become the Prime Minister. People saw potential in Narendra Modi during the last elections, he has become the PM," Mr Kumar said. But he also commented that five years before that, PM Modi, who was Gujarat Chief Minister, was not even "in the frame" to become the PM.To questions on the possibility of him leading a non-BJP alternative, Mr Kumar declared, "I neither have any aspiration nor the ability to become PM."Mr Kumar's name has been swirling in opposition circles as a possible candidate for the top job amid moves to engineer a coalition of non-BJP parties. But today, he emphatically backed out, saying, "I am not a fool".He said he was being "unnecessarily targeted" with such talk. "We are a small party. If I become the national president of my party, it does not mean that I harbour national aspirations," he said.Through his career, said Mr Kumar, he had served people as MP or Union Minister and as Chief Minister. Flanked by his ministers and Janata Dal United colleagues, he said it was difficult to say as to who will emerge as the PM candidate in 2019."It sounds weird... I am not the claimant for the Prime Minister's post in 2019 (general elections)," he said."I was given the mandate to run Bihar," he added.Asked about moves to form a grand alliance of non-BJP parties ahead of the next national election, he said opposition parties should unite. "Anyone can emerge as a candidate for the top post if he or she has a capacity for it. The candidate for the PM post will come before the people at the right time," he said.