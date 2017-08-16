People Living In Fear, Will Fight To Save Composite Culture: Sharad Yadav

"Apart from leaders of all Opposition parties, intellectuals, farmers, unemployed youth, Dalits and tribals from all parts of the country will be participating," Sharad Yadav said.

August 16, 2017
Sharad Yadav said Opposition will hold 'Sajha Virasat Bachao' conferences across the country.

New Delhi:  Days after he was removed as the party's leader in the Rajya Sabha, former Janata Dal-United (JD-U) president Sharad Yadav on Wednesday said people are "living in fear" and that he will fight tooth and nail to save India's composite culture.

He announced that the Opposition will hold 'Sajha Virasat Bachao' (Save Composite Culture) conferences across the country -- to be coordinated by him -- starting from Delhi on Thursday.

"Apart from leaders of all Opposition parties, intellectuals, farmers, unemployed youth, Dalits and tribals from all parts of the country will be participating," Mr Yadav said.

He said although the preamble of the Constitution speaks of securing justice, liberty, equality and fraternity for all citizens but "what is happening in the present India is totally reverse" and that people are "living in fear".

Asked if JD-U President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would also participate in the conference, Mr Yadav said he has invited everyone to the programme.

The Nitish faction sacked Sharad Yadav as its Rajya Sabha leader last week for opposing the party's alliance with the BJP.
 

Sharad YadavComposite cultureSajha Virasat Bachao

