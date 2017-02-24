People In Bengaluru Relive The Cool Past As Temperature Soars

Bengaluru is facing the heat for over a few years now. It's still early summer, but the temperature speaks of a scorching weather, at three degrees above what is normal in this part of the year. The city is fast losing its distinction of being India's air condition corner with the mercury recording 35 degrees Celsius on Thursday and it's just February.Last summer, the city scorched at 39.2 degrees Celsius on a day in April, the highest temperature recorded ever since documentation began.With three months to go for summer, the people have started coming up with innovative ideas to cope with the changing weather patterns. Senior advocate Subba Reddy strolled at Cubbon Park along with his grandsons to cool off. The sugarcane juice that they had just gulped down created a pleasant sensation that is best felt in peak summers. Mr Reddy, gazing at the little moustaches that the juice has imprinted in the children's faces, reminisced about the soothing weather it used to be.He told NDTV, "I have been staying in Bengaluru for 50 years now, but don't remember reeling from such a hot weather in February. Usually, March and April are very hot in the city, but February is growing hotter like never before."Perched at 1,000m above the sea-level, Bengaluru now has a merciless blue and clear sky, from which the sun rays pierce down at the people.Samson, a resident of the city, has always relied on traditional Indian home remedies to remain cool. "I prepare myself a health drink of ragi porridge and buttermilk. It's very hot here so drinking this brings down the body temperature and cools it down," he said.His friend, Abel shared a piece of his mind in this context. "When I came to Bangalore 15-20 years ago, it was pleasant. There were trees all around and the air used to be fresh. Things have changed drastically. It is very hard to walk the streets even for a few minutes now, the heat just drain you inside out, leaving you huffing and puffing. The desi drink actually helps you maintain an optimum body temperature."Bengaluru has adequate water to meet its requirement till May. The cause of concern is that if it doesn't rain by then, the city can run into extreme water crisis. The last resource to fall back on would be the dead storage of the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in Mandya district, which supplies much of the city's drinking water.The increasing traffic and the rapid loss of green cover because of extensive construction activities and growing infrastructural projects have to blamed for the present situation, Abel added.