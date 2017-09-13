Pema Khandu Asks For Separate IAS, IPS Cadre For Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today called for separate IAS, IPS, IFS cadre for the state at a meeting with Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.Presently, the state is under the combined AGMUT cadre which is a joint cadre for serving Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and all the Union Territories."Officers of the AGMUT cadre serve for short tenures of 2-3 years depending on the officer's seniority. Lack of institutional memory, adhocism in policies and programs and the resultant latent chaos are some of the adverse effects," Mr Khandu reasoned.He also discussed various issues pertaining to the home department of the state, an official release here said. Mr Singh assured all possible help and support to the state government, it added.Mr Khandu further said that in the absence of a dedicated bureaucracy, the state has so far not been able to rise to its full potential."Therefore, in the interest of development of the state, it is felt that a dedicated bureaucracy will bringcontinuity in administration. Separation of Arunachal Pradesh from AGMUT is therefore, a genuine and urgent need of the hour," Mr Khandu said and advocated for a separate cadre for the state.The Home Minister assured to examine the matter.