PDP-BJP Alliance Built On Sand, Will Collapse, Says Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad claimed on Wednesday that the "unholy" alliance between the PDP and the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir is built on sand and it will not survive for long. At a public meeting in Doda district, he said the BJP and the PDP tried to build a "structure on sand... without any foundation. Hence, the building they have built is bound to collapse".Alluding to the friction in the PDP-BJP ties, he said that the "structure has started crumbling and soon you will witness both the partners biting the dust and moving in opposite direction"."The PDP-BJP coalition in Jammu and Kashmir is an unholy alliance. It will not survive for long. It can collapse anytime," he said.Referring to the recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, he said "When a PM gives an ultimatum or a three months deadline to a CM, then it's evident ... the writing is clear on the wall."The prime minister and the chief minister had on Tuesday discussed steps needed to bring peace back to the Valley, where student protests against police actions have been gaining ground in recent days.After the meeting, Ms Mufti had said "the coming two- three months are crucial for us" after which a dialogue could be initiated.The Congress leader alleged that PM Modi was stirring up the religious sentiments of the people for electoral gains.Reacting to the BJP's impressive show in the Delhi MCD polls, Mr Azad said, "We didn't have much at stake in MCDs for the last 15-20 years. We were expecting the AAP would perform better as they are in power in Delhi, but it also collapsed."