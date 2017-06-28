PCOS May Also Lead to Fatty Liver: Here's How Diet Can Help Manage the Condition Better

Highlights Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a highly common hormonal disorder An estimated 8-10% women are known to suffer from it The repercussions of PCOS can lead to infertility in women

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a highly common hormonal disorder in women. An estimated 8-10% women are known to suffer from it. The repercussions of PCOS can lead to infertility in women and difficulty in achieving pregnancy. A recently conducted study suggests that PCOS can also take a toll on liver health. Experts discovered a certain enzyme that is known to increase male hormones in women and create metabolic complications thereby triggering issues in liver as well. It may also make women more susceptible to metabolic ailments like type 2 diabetes.Although PCOS has no exact cure till now, minor tweaks in lifestyle and diet can go long way in managing the ailment better and to offset most of its ill effects. While irregular periods is one of the primary and most common symptoms of PCOS, many cases go undetected until the woman is actually trying to conceive. Some other noticeable symptoms would include excessive facial or body hair, mood swings, headaches, unexplained weight gain among others.

Foods for PCOS

1. Exercise regularly and keep you weight in check. Avoid junk foods, processed food items and consumption of trans fats. A diet high in sodium should also be checked.

2. Dairy, cereals, whole grains, pulses, fresh fruits and vegetables should be a regular part of your diet.

3. Nuts like walnuts, flaxseeds and almonds can help in managing the condition better.

4. "Natural herbs like meethi dana, flaxseeds and cinnamon can help keep your hormones in balance," shared Dr. Gargi Sharma, a Delhi-based weight management and wellness expert.

5. Eat small frequent meals and drink plenty of fluids throughout the day. Refined cereals and sugar should also be off limits.Essentially, women with PCOS must have a diet rich in fibre with no or limited carbs intake and junk food.

Get in touch with a certified nutritionist to chart out your meal plan accordingly.



