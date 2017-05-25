Paying 'Close Attention' To Incident Of Missing Indian Sukhoi Jet: China

Chinese military said today that it was paying "close attention" to the incident in which an Indian Air Force fighter jet with two pilots on board went missing along the China-India border two days ago.Paying "close attention" to it, Chinese defence spokesman Col Ren Guochang said when asked at a briefing about whether the Chinese military would help trace the Indian Air Force's missing Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet.However, he declined to give any details and said that the foreign ministry has reacted on the issue yesterday. Col Ren's remarks appeared slightly positive compared to the curt comments of Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang who had said that he has no information on the missing plane."For the situation you mentioned, I have no relevant information to offer at the moment," Mr Lu had told the media in Beijing when asked about the missing Indian Air Force plane.The Sukhoi Su-30 plane lost contact with the Tezpur Air Force station from where it took off at 10:30 am on Tuesday.