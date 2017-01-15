Patna Boat Tragedy: PM Narendra Modi Announces Ex Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh

PM has approved ex-gratia from PMNRF, of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those deceased in the unfortunate boat tragedy in Bihar. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 15, 2017

PM has approved Rs. 50,000 for those seriously injured in the boat tragedy in Bihar. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 15, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sanctioned Rs 2 lakh each today from the PM National Relief Fund to the next of kin those killed in the Patna Boat Accident.Those individuals who were seriously injured will be given Rs 50,000 each, PMO said.Last night, while offering condolences to the bereaved families, PM Modi postponed his programme scheduled for today in Patna.In the wake of the tragedy, a programme to mark the start of redevelopment work of Mahatma Gandhi Setu in Patna which he was to address today via video conferencing was also postponed, the PMO said.The overcrowded boat, which had taken people for a free ride, was returning from a three-day annual kite flying festival, organised by the state Tourism Department as a part of Makar Sankranti celebrations.With inputs from PTI