Patna Boat Tragedy: PM Narendra Modi Announces Ex Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 15, 2017 13:50 IST
The boat, carrying around 40 people, capsized on Saturday evening (File Photo)

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi sanctioned Rs 2 lakh each today from the PM National Relief Fund to the next of kin those killed in the Patna Boat Accident.

Those individuals who were seriously injured will be given Rs 50,000 each, PMO said.
  Last night, while offering condolences to the bereaved families, PM Modi postponed his programme scheduled for today in Patna.

In the wake of the tragedy, a programme to mark the start of redevelopment work of Mahatma Gandhi Setu in Patna which he was to address today via video conferencing was also postponed, the PMO said.

The overcrowded boat, which had taken people for a free ride, was returning from a three-day annual kite flying festival, organised by the state Tourism Department as a part of Makar Sankranti celebrations.

With inputs from PTI

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

