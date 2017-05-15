Pathankot Martyr's Brother And His Wife Thrashed On Road, Now In Hospital

#WATCH:Family of Kulwant Singh, who lost his life in Pathankot attack, thrashed by an agent&his friends who denied to return their Rs.5 lakh pic.twitter.com/mC2NjQEzgF — ANI (@ANI_news) May 14, 2017

A Pathankot martyr's brother and his wife were thrashed in Punjab's Gurdaspur over a row with a travel agent. They are both in hospital after the assault.Hawaldar Kulwant Singh was killed in the Pathankot terror attack in January last year. His younger brother Hardip Singh and his wife Kulwinder Kaur, say the police, were beaten up on Saturday. In CCTV footage that is in circulation on social media, Kulwinder Kaur is dragged by her hair, kicked and beaten.The police say Hardip Singh had gone to recover money from the agent when he and his wife were attacked.Hardip Singh gave Rs 8 lakh to travel agent Gurnam Singh for his ticket to France. What he got, instead, was a trip to Indonesia on a tourist visa.After spending 20 days in Indonesia, Hardip Singh reportedly came back and demanded his money back.When the complaint went to the local Panchayat or village council, the travel agent allegedly agreed to returned three lakhs from the eight lakhs he was paid.None of the money came, so Hardip Singh and his wife decided to go to the police. They were on their way when they were attacked, allegedly by the travel agent and his family members.A case has been registered against 11 people but the attackers are missing, say the police.Kulwant Singh was among the seven security personnel who lost their lives when four terrorists sneaked in from across the border and attacked the Pathankot air base on January 1 last year.(Disclaimer: Content in this video could be disturbing for viewers.)