Partition: 1947 Trailer - Huma Qureshi's Romantic Struggle Before India's Tryst With Destiny The trailer of Huma Qureshi's movie Partition: 1947 was unveiled by the makers of the film today. The two-and-a-half minute trailer shows how Lord Mountbatten (played by Hugh Bonneville), the last Viceroy of India, has to oversee the transition of British India to independence

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Partition: 1947 - Huma Qureshi in a still from the film New Delhi: Highlights In the film, Huma Qureshi portrays the role of a Muslim woman Partition: 1947 was earlier scheduled to release as Viceroy's House Earlier today, Huma Qureshi shared the first poster of the film



Watch the gripping trailer of Partition: 1947 here:





Partition: 1947 is based on the inside life the Viceroy's House during the partition of India. The film, which has been directed by Gurinder Chadha, was earlier scheduled to release as Viceroy's House.



Partition: 1947 also stars Gillian Anderson, late actor Om Puri, Manish Dayal and Michael Gambon.



Earlier today,

Here is the India poster for #ViceroysHouse now called #Partition1947@GurinderC@TheManishDayal@hughbon@GillianA Trailer out today at 6 pic.twitter.com/KxMiRAth2u — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) June 29, 2017



Partition: 1947 marks Huma Qureshi's international debut.



In an earlier interview with news agency IANS,



"Hugh is wonderful and of course, he is very talented. At the same time, he is very intelligent. Hugh is very aware and abreast with world views, current trends. He would come across as someone who is deeply interested in India and Indian politics," IANS quoted Huma Qureshi as saying.



Partition: 1947 was screened at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival as Viceroy's House.



(With IANS inputs)



The trailer of Huma Qureshi's upcoming movie Partition: 1947 was unveiled by the makers of the film today. The two-and-a-half minute trailer shows how Lord Mountbatten (played by Hugh Bonneville), the last Viceroy of India, has to oversee the transition of British India to independence. However, he is faced with a hurdle as clashes between Hindus and Muslims begin to rise and he is forced to divide the nation. In the film, Huma Qureshi portrays the role of a Muslim woman, Aalia. She falls in love with a Hindu man, who works at the Viceroy's House. However, they are separated as the borderlines are redrawn.Watch the gripping trailer ofhere:is based on the inside life the Viceroy's House during the partition of India. The film, which has been directed by Gurinder Chadha, was earlier scheduled to release asalso stars Gillian Anderson, late actor Om Puri, Manish Dayal and Michael Gambon.Earlier today, Huma Qureshi shared the the first poster of the film on social media . "Here is the India poster for #ViceroysHouse now called #Partition1947 @GurinderC @TheManishDayal @hughbon @GillianA," she tweeted. The poster features Tanveer Ghani as Jawaharlal Nehru, Denzil Smith as Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Neeraj Kabi as Mahatma Gandhi.marks Huma Qureshi's international debut.In an earlier interview with news agency IANS, Huma Qureshi spoke about her co-star Hugh Bonneville and said that he is 'deeply interested in India and Indian politics.'"Hugh is wonderful and of course, he is very talented. At the same time, he is very intelligent. Hugh is very aware and abreast with world views, current trends. He would come across as someone who is deeply interested in India and Indian politics," IANS quoted Huma Qureshi as saying.was screened at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival as(With IANS inputs)