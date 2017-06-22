Parmanu: John Abraham Shares First Look Of His 'Biggest Test Ever'

Highlights
- Karan Johar was one of the first celebrities to wish John luck
- John Abraham co-stars with Diana Penty and Boman Irani in the film
- Parmanu arrives in theatres on December 8
So happy to bring you the first look of my biggest test ever. #ParmanuFirstLook@johnabrahament@kriarj@ParmanuTheMoviepic.twitter.com/6lT18U02fQ— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) June 22, 2017
Meanwhile, Diana said she's thrilled to introduce the movie to her followers. "Excited to bring you this one," she tweeted along with the poster.
The Madras Cafe actor shared an update when the film went on floors in May. "Day 1.. Parmanu... The Story of Pokhran. Our biggest test ever," is what he tweeted from the sets of the film along with the photograph of a clapboard.
Day 1.. Parmanu..The Story of Pokhran. Our biggest test ever!!! @johnabrahament@kriarj#Parmanupic.twitter.com/d6gN2n6OeI— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) May 31, 2017
Director Abhishek Sharma told news agency PTI that he's glad to have collaborated with the Dishoom actor for the movie. Talking about the story, he told PTI: "This story is one of the resilience and gumption that was shown by our national agencies to achieve one of the most critical achievements of the 20th century for our country."
Credits for writing Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran go to Saiwyn Quadros and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, who also wrote Sonam Kapoor's Neerja. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Parmanu arrives in theatres on December 8.