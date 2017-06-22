Parmanu: John Abraham Shares First Look Of His 'Biggest Test Ever' "So happy to bring you the first look of my biggest test ever," tweeted John Abraham

John Abraham shared the Parmanu first look poster on Thursday (courtesy TheJohnAbraham) New Delhi: Highlights Karan Johar was one of the first celebrities to wish John luck John Abraham co-stars with Diana Penty and Boman Irani in the film Parmanu arrives in theatres on December 8 Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran on Thursday morning. "So happy to bring you the first look of my biggest test ever," tweeted the 44-year-old actor, when he posted the first poster of the movie. As the name suggests, Parmanu is based on the nuclear tests conducted at the Indian army's Pokhran Test Range in May 1998. It was India's second nuclear test after the first one was conducted in 1974. Karan Johar was one of the first celebrities to wish the actor luck for Parmanu. "Congratulations John!! Am sure it will be a solid film!!! Lots of love," tweeted the 45-year-old filmmaker. In Parmanu, John Abraham co-stars with



So happy to bring you the first look of my biggest test ever. #ParmanuFirstLook@johnabrahament@kriarj@ParmanuTheMoviepic.twitter.com/6lT18U02fQ — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) June 22, 2017



Meanwhile, Diana said she's thrilled to introduce the movie to her followers. "Excited to bring you this one," she tweeted along with the poster.



The Madras Cafe actor

Day 1.. Parmanu..The Story of Pokhran. Our biggest test ever!!! @johnabrahament@kriarj#Parmanupic.twitter.com/d6gN2n6OeI — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) May 31, 2017



Director Abhishek Sharma told news agency PTI that he's glad to have collaborated with the Dishoom actor for the movie. Talking about the story, he told PTI: "This story is one of the resilience and gumption that was shown by our national agencies to achieve one of the most critical achievements of the 20th century for our country."



Credits for writing Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran go to Saiwyn Quadros and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, who also wrote Sonam Kapoor's Neerja. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Parmanu arrives in theatres on December 8.





