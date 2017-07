Parliament Monsoon Session: It is slated to conclude on August 11. (File Photo)

New Delhi: Stormy debates on cow vigilantism, farmers' protests, the Kashmir unrest, corruption charges against opposition leaders and India's stand-off with China are expected to dominate the discourse of the Parliament in the Monsoon Session that begins today. The Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha will be adjourned today due to the death of sitting members of both the Houses and proceedings are expected from Tuesday. The session is slated to conclude on August 11. Members of the Parliament will vote for the Presidential Election today to decide on a contest between Ram Nath Kovind and Meira Kumar.