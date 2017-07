Here are the updates from the eleventh day of the Monsoon session of Parliament:

Today is Day 11 of the Monsoon session of Parliament. Last week, Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted as the opposition created uproar over the developments in Bihar, as Nitish Kumar took oath after he made a switch from the Grand Alliance to BJP. Congress accused BJP of 'stealing' their MLAs.Today, a Constitution Amendment bill seeking to setup a new National Commission for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes is expected to be listed in Rajya Sabha.