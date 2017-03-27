Parliament Budget Session Day 12 Live: Shiv Sena To Protest MP's Black Listing By Air India

Parliament budget session live: This is the 12th day of this session.
On the 12th day of the parliament's budget session, regional party Shiv Sena is expected to launch a protest against the black listing of lawmaker Ravindra Gaikwad from Air India. The Shiv Sena parliamentarian was widely condemned for thrashing an Air India duty manager with a slipper and then bragging about it. Over the weekend, the Sena leader told NDTV, "I will attend parliament on Wednesday."
Besides that, in Rajya Sabha, there will be discussion on the working of Railway Ministry. The Mental Healthcare Bill, 2016 is also slated to be cleared. Some supplementary GST bills were also expected to be tabled today but didn't place in the schedule of either of the two houses.
Meanwhile, with so many bills being passed, opposition leader Sitaram Yechury alleged the Narendra Modi government is constantly undermining the parliament
. Mr Yechury said yesterday, "The way 40 bills have been cleared recently by showing them as money bill, the BJP government has once again demonstrated its unparliamentary style," he further alleged.
Here are the live updates of the budget session of the parliament: