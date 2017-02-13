O Panneerselvam To Work As Chief Minister Today At His Office: 10 Developments

O Panneerselvam presently enjoys the support of 11 AIADMK MPs and 7 MLAs. (PTI)

Chennai: The ruling AIADMK's VK Sasikala and O Panneerselvam wished Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao a happy birthday on Monday morning. Five days after they both met Governor Rao to present claims to form government, he is yet to act. In that time, some more leaders of the party have joined Mr Panneerselvam - who now has 11 members of Parliament and seven legislators - in his camp and has asserted that he can prove he has majority support in the state assembly "if MLAs are set free and allowed to decide." The reference is to 127 legislators who have been sequestered since last Wednesday at a resort just outside Chennai by party chief Ms Sasikala, who hopes to replace Mr Panneerselvam as chief minister. Ms Sasikala has vehemently denied Mr Panneerselvam's allegation that they are being held "captive."