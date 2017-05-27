Palaniswami Praises PM Modi On Completing 3 Years In Office "Congratulations on the successful completion of three years in office as Prime Minister of India," Mr Palaniswami said in a letter to the Prime Minister.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Mr Palaniswami also wished PM Modi many more years of good health (File) Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today congratulated the NDA government at the Centre for completing three years in office and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying India has made great strides under his leadership.



"Congratulations on the successful completion of three years in office as Prime Minister of India," Mr Palaniswami said in a letter to the Prime Minister.



"India has made great strides under your able, efficient and dynamic leadership. On this occasion, I would like to thank you for extending all co-operation and support to the government of Tamil Nadu," he said.



Mr Palaniswami also wished PM Modi many more years of good health to continue to serve the nation and people of India.



"I pray that the Almighty blesses you with many more years of good health to continue serving the nation and the people of India," he said.



The NDA government has lined up a series of events, detailing various developmental schemes, to be held across the country as part of completing three years.



On May 24, during his meeting with Modi at Delhi, Mr Palaniswami had invited PM Modi to be the chief guest at two events to honour late AIADMK stalwarts and former chief ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.



