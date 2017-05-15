Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead In Punjab's Gurdaspur

BSF soliders spotted suspicious movement along the India-Pakistan International Border early this morning.

All India | | Updated: May 15, 2017 10:41 IST
6 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead In Punjab's Gurdaspur

BSF soldiers shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the International Border in Punjab. (File)

Amritsar:  An intruder from Pakistan was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) early this morning in Punjab's frontier district of Gurdaspur.

An official said BSF soldiers spotted suspicious movement near the fence along the India-Pakistan border around 3 am. He said despite repeated warnings, the intruder kept on marching towards the Indian side, after which the troops opened fire.

The official said that the area where the incident took place is surrounded by the Ravi River from three sides.

Asked if any recovery has been made from the spot where the intruder was shot dead, he said the search operation in the area was under progress.
 

Trending

Share this story on

6 Shares
ALSO READFamily Says JetBlue Booted It From Flight Over A Birthday Cake
Border Security Force (BSF)GurdaspurPakistani intruder shot dead
Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreMoto E4Meri Pyaari BinduSarkar 3Flipkart Sale