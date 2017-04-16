Pakistan Yet To Provide Copy Of Kulbhushan Jadhav's Death Sentence To India

India is yet to receive copies of the chargesheet as well as the military court order awarding death sentence to the retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav from Pakistan."We have sought from the Foreign Ministry (of Pakistan) a certified copy of the chargesheet as well as the judgement in the death sentence of Mr Jadhav, but there is no response yet from Pakistan's side," MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.India will appeal against the death sentence awarded to Mr Jadhav. Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale met Pakistan Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua in Islamabad with a request for consular access to Mr Jadhav and also sought a copy of the chargesheet against him.But the request for meeting Mr Jadhav was turned down. "We demanded a meeting, but they denied," Mr Bambawale said.India has sought consular access to Jadhav 13 times earlier, but the permission was refused each time.The death sentence to Mr Jadhav, 46, was confirmed by Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa after the Field General Court Martial found him guilty of "espionage and sabotage activities" in Pakistan. Pakistan claims its security forces had arrested Mr Jadhav from Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran.It also claimed that he was "a serving officer in the Indian Navy". The Pakistan Army had also released a "confessional video" of Mr Jadhav after his arrest. However, India denied Pakistan's contention and maintained that he was kidnapped by the Pakistan authorities.Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj had warned that Mr Jadhav's execution would be taken by India as a "pre-meditated murder" and Pakistan should "consider its consequences" on bilateral relations, if it proceeds on this matter.