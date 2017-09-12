Pakistan Will Be Forced To Stop Cross-Border Firing, Says Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday assured people living in border areas of the Jammu region that India was taking steps to ensure Pakistan was forced to stop firing.'"Just wait for some more time. Pakistan will be forced to stop firing. If a single bullet is fired from Pakistan, then India should not count the bullets fired in retaliation," he told a rally of migrants in Naushera.Over 5,000 people living along the LoC were forced to move out their homes in the Naushera sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir four months ago in the wake of heavy firing and shelling by Pakistan forces.Mr Singh said, "Whether they (Pakistan) stop firing today or tomorrow, they will have to stop firing and ceasefire violation."He further said that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee always used to say that friends can be changed but not neighbours.Mr Singh said he had conveyed to the BSF DG that if a single bullet was fired from across the border, then bullets fired in retaliation by the Indian side should not be counted."The situation was better to an extent. The situation is better now also. I hope that the situation in the future will better too," he said.The minister, who visited border camps and interacted with migrants including woman and children, assured them that steps would be taken to mitigate their problems."Whatever is possible I will do. People across the country have great respect and regard for the residents of the border areas. People in the border areas are facing unnecessary problems," he said.The minister said he had told the director general of border-guarding force Pakistan Ranger in 2015 that Pakistan was resorting to firing violating certain protocols which should be respected and followed."India is not a weak nation now. It has emerged as a powerful country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. No one in the world now considers India as a weak nation."The image and prestige of India has increased globally as compared to the past," he added.