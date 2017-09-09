Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In Poonch District

Pakistan today violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, by resorting to firing on forward posts.The firing from across the border in Debraj, Krishna Ghati and Ishapur in Mendhar sector started around 10.30 am, prompting retaliation by Indian troops guarding the border, a police official said.He said the exchange of fire was continuing between the two sides when the last reports were received.However, there was no immediate report of any casualty. Two Army porters were injured in Pakistani firing, which lasted for ten minutes, on September 7.Earlier, on September 1, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Kamaljit Singh of the Border Security Force (BSF) sustained bullet injuries due to enemy fire from across the LoC at a forward post in Krishna Ghati Sector, an officer said.He was provided first aid and evacuated from the post but unfortunately succumbed to the injuries, he said.On September 4, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire twice by firing at forward posts along the LoC in Degwar and Maldalyan areas in Poonch and along the International Border (IB) in Arnia sector of Jammu.On September 3, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch along the LoC. Before that, on August 30, Pakistani troops resorted to firing and shelling in the Nowshera sector, targeting forward posts and civilian areas.On August 27, five civilians, including a woman and two minor boys, were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in the Shahpur belt of Poonch district.A day before, on August 26, BSF troops had retaliated against violations and killed three Pak rangers. On August 25, a BSF Jawan was injured in sniper fire by Pak rangers along the international border in Jammu.On August 23, senior Army commanders of India and Pakistan held a flag meeting on the LoC in Poonch sector and agreed to institute mechanisms for durable peace and tranquillity.The two sides agreed to keep channels of communication open between local commanders at the LoC, a spokesman had said.The year 2017 has seen a sharp increase in ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces.Till August 1, there were 285 such violations by the Pakistan Army, while in 2016 the number was significantly less at 228 for the entire year, according to the Army figures. PTI