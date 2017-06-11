Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along Line Of Control, Army Retaliates

Pakistan violated the ceasefire in two separate incidents along the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir this morning. No injuries or damages have been reported.In the first incident, the Army retaliated to a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Bhimber Gali sector in Rajouri district at 9.45 am. A statement from the army said the firing is still on and that Pakistani Army used small arms and automatics.About 15 minutes later, in Ramgarh sector, 157 km from Bhimber Gali, Pakistani Rangers started firing along the International Border, and the Border Security Force (BSF) retaliated. The BSF said intermittent firing continued "for nearly two hours".Splinters hit some houses close to the border creating panic in the area, reported news agency IANS. Many civilians were seen running away from the line of fire in the area as people in other places remained huddled inside their homes, the report added.Thirteen terrorists trying to infiltrate into India from across Line of Control have been killed as infiltration attempts witnessed a dramatic rise since last Thursday. The army said multiple infiltration attempts have been foiled near the Line of Control in Machil, Nougam, Uri and Gurez sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.The Indian army has foiled at least three attempts to in the past three days alone. They killed terrorists in Gurez, Uri and Nougam sector where a soldier was also killed too."They fired artillery and mortar shells and resorted to heavy firing with automatic weapons. This was an attempt to aid infiltration of terrorists in the sector," said Brigadier Neeraj Soni. The army, he said, responded immediately and foiled the infiltration bid of terrorists.