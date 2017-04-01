Pakistan Using Social Media To Incite Youth In Kashmir: Rajnath Singh

All India | | Updated: April 01, 2017 00:37 IST
160 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Pakistan Using Social Media To Incite Youth In Kashmir: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh the security forces were dealing with terrorism the way they should.

New Delhi:  As members from the opposition raised the deaths of three civilians in firing by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam in Lok Sabha, Home Minister Rajnath Singh accused Pakistan of using social media to incite young Kashmiris to terrorists.

Responding to Saugata Roy of the Trinamool Congress saying the situation in the Kashmir Valley was very grave and seeking his intervention, Mr Singh said the security forces were dealing with terrorism the way they should.

"Security forces are dealing with terrorists exactly the way they should and will continue to do so. I want to say that we will definitely be successful," Mr Singh said.

He said the area was witness a "new trend" in which youths from nearby villages gather at the sites of encounter between security forces and terrorists and pelt stones to help the terrorists escape.

"I will appeal to youths not to be misled by Pakistan. Some social media applications like Whatsapp and Facebook are used to gather youths at places of encounters. These groups are based in Pakistan."

Mr Singh said that Pakistan-sponsored terrorists are trying to destabilize not only Kashmir but entire India, 
 

Trending

Share this story on

160 Shares
ALSO READEuropean Union To Britain: We're In Control Of Brexit Talks, Not You
Jammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir ClashesRajnath SinghHome MinisterKashmir encounter

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreAnaarkali Of AarahPhillauriSamsung Galaxy S8Naam ShabanaPoornaJio Summer Offer

................................ Advertisement ................................