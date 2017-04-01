Pakistan Using Social Media To Incite Youth In Kashmir: Rajnath Singh

As members from the opposition raised the deaths of three civilians in firing by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam in Lok Sabha, Home Minister Rajnath Singh accused Pakistan of using social media to incite young Kashmiris to terrorists.Responding to Saugata Roy of the Trinamool Congress saying the situation in the Kashmir Valley was very grave and seeking his intervention, Mr Singh said the security forces were dealing with terrorism the way they should."Security forces are dealing with terrorists exactly the way they should and will continue to do so. I want to say that we will definitely be successful," Mr Singh said.He said the area was witness a "new trend" in which youths from nearby villages gather at the sites of encounter between security forces and terrorists and pelt stones to help the terrorists escape."I will appeal to youths not to be misled by Pakistan. Some social media applications like Whatsapp and Facebook are used to gather youths at places of encounters. These groups are based in Pakistan."Mr Singh said that Pakistan-sponsored terrorists are trying to destabilize not only Kashmir but entire India,